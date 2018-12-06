Sioux City
Loren G Wertz, 91, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at a local care facility.
Services will be 11 a.m. today at Faith United Presbyterian Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. David Koehler officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Loren was born in Sioux City, on Aug. 17, 1927, the son of S. Milton and Irma (McDowell) Wertz. He attended Sioux City Community Schools and graduated from East High School. He then entered the U.S. Army. After his discharge, he attended Iowa State University in Ames and graduated with a degree in animal husbandry.
He was united in marriage with Bernadine Aronson on Oct. 11, 1952. Bernadine preceded Loren in death on Jan. 20, 2017 in Sioux City.
Loren worked for his father at Wertz Feed Products in Sioux City until his father passed away. He then took over as manager and owner until he decided to semi-retire in 1989. He then worked part-time at Handyman in Sioux City until he fully retired at the age of 88.
He was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church and had served as a session member at different times and taught Sunday School.
He is survived by his two sons, Clayton and his wife, Kris of Omaha, and Bryon of Sioux City; his daughter, Lori Wertz and her husband, Richard Bischoff of El Paso, Texas; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Shyrlee Stanley of Granbury, Texas; and several nephews, nieces, cousins, and his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernadine; and his brother, Burton.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorials in his name be made to Faith United Presbyterian Church.