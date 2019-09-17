Omaha, formerly Le Mars, Iowa
Loren J. "Lornie" Gotto, 71, of Omaha, formerly of Le Mars, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Omaha.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Wasmer Post 241. Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Loren Joseph "Lornie" Gotto was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Le Mars, the son of Irvin and Marian (Holzman) Gotto. He graduated from Gehlen Catholic High School in Le Mars. He began work in the construction field before being inducted into the U.S. Army on March 26, 1968. Loren served in Vietnam as an infantryman until earning an honorable discharge on March 3, 1970.
After the war, Loren returned to Le Mars. He married the love of his life, Judy Reidemann, of Remsen, Iowa. To their union three sons were born, Jeff, Chad and Todd. They later divorced.
Loren worked in construction, mostly concrete work in Austin, Texas, and later in Richmond, Va. While living in Richmond, he suffered a massive heart attack in December 1999. He then moved to Omaha to be closer to his family. Loren had resided in various assisted living facilities in Omaha for the last 20 years.
Loren enjoyed all sports, especially Notre Dame and the Dallas Cowboys, country and Christian music, and Dr. Pepper. He was even the lead singer in a local band in his early years. He loved his family and his Lord and Savior. Loren will be remembered for his smile and his big and generous heart along with his familiar greeting, "God bless you."
He will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Jeff Gotto of Remsen, Chad Gotto and his wife, Sara of Remsen, and Todd Gotto of Indianola, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Diane Gotto and her friend, Dale Kreft of Sac City, Iowa; a brother, Doug Gotto and his wife, Jeri of Des Moines; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Jo Wieser; a brother, Ron Gotto; and a brother-in-law, Charlie Wieser.
Memorials may be directed to All Saints Catholic Parish.