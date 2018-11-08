Boise, Idaho, formerly Sioux City
Loren Louis "L3" Larson, 78, Boise, formerly of Sioux City, passed Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, from lung cancer at Shaw Mountain of Cascadia, under the direction of Keystone Hospice.
A memorial service was held in Boise on Oct. 28, 2018. A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. on June 22, 2019, at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
He was born to Louis John and Marion Kathleen Larson, on March 26, 1940, in Sioux City; after which a brother, Gerald "Jerry" and a sister, Christine (Ellwein) were born. He attended Whittier Elementary, East Junior, and East High School, graduating with honors with the class of January 1958. He was confirmed at Morningside Presbyterian Church on April 3, 1955.
As a youth, he delivered newspapers, was a Boy Scout, and attended the Phillmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, earning the Eagle Scout award in 1961.
Pre-college, some of his employers were, Seubert Tree Experts, WA Klinger Construction Co, and Schroder Engineering, all located in Sioux City.
During his college years at Iowa State University, he and his brother, Jerry, often hitchhiked home between Sioux City and Ames, Iowa in order to keep expenses low. When he graduated from Iowa State University in 1966, he had no school loan debt. Following his father's death in 1959, Loren temporarily transferred to Morningside College in Sioux City, to be available to help his family. In June 1966, Loren graduated college with majors in architectural and structural engineering, after which he was employed by Schroder Engineering, Hughes Steel Erection and GL Larson Co, owned by his brother. Working with his brother meant a lot to both of them.
While working for Schroder Engineering, one of his proud accomplishments was the design, detail and project supervision of The Marina Inn of South Sioux City.
In 1973, he had the opportunity of learning and becoming an iron worker for his longtime friend, Jim Hughes, of Hughes Steel Erection. This 10-year career change increased his expertise as an engineer, learning the reality of what transpires in the field.
On June 8, 1968, he married Helen Jane Erickson at Dalesburg Lutheran Church in Hub City, S.D., spending their honeymoon at her Uncle Dave's (Natwick) lake cabin near Litchfield, Minn. They made their home in Sioux City from 1968 to 1979 and 1987 to 2016, and lived in rural Bronson, Iowa from 1979 to 1987. They were active in their home church of Morningside Lutheran Church from 1972 to 2016.
Never to go unchallenged, Loren wanted to enjoy the peaceful country life. He, his wife and their three children, Lance, Lori and Heidi enjoyed eight years of country living from 1979 to 1987.
In July 1986, while vacationing at cousins in Helena, Mont., he was struck by meningitis/enchephalitis with a seizure that was life changing. Over time, this affected his short-term memory as well as his balance. Not to be outdone, his mind would not accept his new limitations. As time went on, the track star in him never stopped trying to get up and run-to the extent that he attempted eloping from one of his care centers.
Friday morning prayer breakfasts with many of his church friends became very important to him, as well as his AA groups. Developing close, supportive relationships was very meaningful to him.
He is survived by his wife, Helen of Boise; son, Lance (Carolyn) Larson of Wimberley, Texas; daughters, Lori (Chad) Wambolt and Heidi Larson-Fejeran of Boise; grandchildren, Kody and Caitlyn Larson, Madelyn, Audrey and Brenden Wambolt, Christianlee and Elijah Fejeran; brother, Gerald (Jerry) Larson; sister, Christine Ellwein; mother-in-law, Lois Erickson; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Don) Snyder and Margaret (Mick) Schlisner; brother-in-law, Joe (Susie) Erickson; nieces, Nikki (Jeff) Jernberg, Elizabeth Jackson and Brita (Tom) Culberson; nephews, KC (Kim) Larson, Jared (Stephanie) Ellwein, Jesse Ellwein, Seth (Belinda) Erickson, and Jonathan (Katri) Negron; and extended family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the fantastic Shaw Mountain and Keystone Hospice staffs for their outstanding care and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Boise Rescue Mission, boiserescuemission.gov, Morningside Lutheran Church, morningsidelutheran.org, or the Siouxland Food Bank, siouxlandfoodbank.org.