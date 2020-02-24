St. Joseph, Mo., formerly Correctionville, Iowa
Loren "Larry" Dale Gordon, 82, of St. Joseph, formerly of Correctionville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, with a reception to follow at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Online condolences may be left at heatonbowmansmith.com.
Graveside services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Correctionville.
Larry was born on July 28, 1937, in Correctionville, Iowa, to Arthur Earl and Freda Marie (Hinkhouse) Gordon. He graduated from Correctionville High School and from Morningside College with a BS in business administration and secondary education. Loren enjoyed playing sports in high school and college. He served his country in the Air National Guard from 1959 through 1965.
Loren married Nancy Beth Murtagh on July 22, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Loren then took over operating the family farm and later worked in the farm seed industry as an area director. Loren and Nancy had four children.
He enjoyed fishing, golf and sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Loren is survived in the home by Nancy. In addition, he is survived by his daughters, Linda (Eric) Bahrke, Lisa Gordon, and his sons, Tim (Wendy) Gordon and Matt Gordon; his grandchildren, Nick (Jacquie) Gordon, Adam (Lexie) VanWyhe, Jessica (Greg) Diederich and Sarah Bahrke; six great-grandchildren; his sister, Doris "Sis" Denton; brother-in-law, Don Murtagh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; twin sisters, Jeanne and Joanne; and nephew, Christopher Murtagh.
Memorial donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 1391 Lee Ave., Correctionville, for the LIFT Children's Program or the charity of your choice.