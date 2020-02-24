St. Joseph, Mo., formerly Correctionville, Iowa

Loren "Larry" Dale Gordon, 82, of St. Joseph, formerly of Correctionville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, with a reception to follow at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Online condolences may be left at heatonbowmansmith.com.

Graveside services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Correctionville.

Larry was born on July 28, 1937, in Correctionville, Iowa, to Arthur Earl and Freda Marie (Hinkhouse) Gordon. He graduated from Correctionville High School and from Morningside College with a BS in business administration and secondary education. Loren enjoyed playing sports in high school and college. He served his country in the Air National Guard from 1959 through 1965.

Loren married Nancy Beth Murtagh on July 22, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Loren then took over operating the family farm and later worked in the farm seed industry as an area director. Loren and Nancy had four children.