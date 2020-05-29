× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Loren R. Bush

Sioux City

Loren Raymond Bush, 81, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at a local hospital.

As a husband, father and grandfather, Loren deserves a beautiful tribute, so a celebration of life service will be held in August at St. Mark Lutheran Church with the date and time to be announced in the future. This is due to state and federal guidance on gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, visitation with the family will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. Graveside service will be in Banner Township Cemetery, Lawton, Iowa, with the Rev. David Halaas, of St. Mark Lutheran Church, officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Loren was born on Sept. 6, 1938, to Raymond and Sophia (Baack) Bush. He grew up in Moville and Lawton and was a graduate of Lawton High School.