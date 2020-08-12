× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Loretta E. Lenz

Sioux City

Loretta E. Lenz, 100, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, after a brief illness.

Service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Loretta was born on Sept. 17, 1919, in Sioux City. She was raised in Sioux City and graduated from nursing school. She worked at local hospitals and was a public health nurse for Woodbury County. She married Leonard W. Lenz in June 1942. She was an active member of her church and did missionary travels, mostly to Africa, China and South America. She enjoyed bowling and playing golf with her late husband along with traveling the United States and other countries.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Garland Lenz and his wife Gloria of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Melinda Lenz of Eden Prairie, Minn.; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings; and son, Terry Lenz.

