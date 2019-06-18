Sloan, Iowa
Loretta M. Prince, 99, of Sloan, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Erpelding, Celebrant officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a Scriptural wake service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Loretta Margaret was born on Sept. 30, 1919, in Marion, S.D., the daughter of Frank and Clara (Weber) Cremer. She graduated from Marion High School.
Loretta and George J. Prince were united in marriage on Sept. 4, 1946 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marion. The couple made their home and raised their family in Sloan. Loretta was a cook at the Sloan Cafe, Hiway Cafe, and the Westwood Community School. She was renowned for her baking skills.
She loved to watch sporting events of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She was an avid fan of baseball and college basketball. Loretta was a 72 year member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix.
She is survived by her children, Tom (Patti) Prince of Sergeant Bluff, Greg (Vicki) Prince of Pinson, Ala., and Tim (Mary Jo) Prince of Sloan; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sons-in-law, Rich Sulsberger and Mike Lamoureux; and several other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Clara; her husband, George Prince; three sisters, Irene Smith, Betty Smith, and Geraldine Slavin; and two daughters, Cathy Sulsberger and Sue Lamoureux.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Embassy Rehab and Care Center for the all the care and love Loretta received.