Loretta Wilkinson Petersen

You have free articles remaining.
Sibley, Iowa, formerly Sheldon, Iowa
85, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Service: Feb. 15, 11 a.m., Andringa Funeral Home, Sheldon Funeral Service, Sheldon. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 15, 9:45-10:45 a.m., at the funeral home.
To send flowers to the family of Loretta Petersen, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 15
Family Present
Saturday, February 15, 2020
9:45AM-10:45AM
9:45AM-10:45AM
Andringa Funeral Home Sheldon Funeral Service - Sheldon, Iowa
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
Guaranteed delivery before Loretta's Family Present begins.
Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
9:45AM-10:45AM
9:45AM-10:45AM
Andringa Funeral Home Sheldon Funeral Service - Sheldon, Iowa
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
Guaranteed delivery before Loretta's Visitation begins.
Feb 15
Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Andringa Funeral Home Sheldon Funeral Service - Sheldon, Iowa
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
Guaranteed delivery before Loretta's Service begins.