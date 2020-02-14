Loretta Wilkinson Petersen
Loretta Wilkinson Petersen

Sibley, Iowa, formerly Sheldon, Iowa

85, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Service: Feb. 15, 11 a.m., Andringa Funeral Home, Sheldon Funeral Service, Sheldon. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 15, 9:45-10:45 a.m., at the funeral home.

Service information

Feb 15
Family Present
Saturday, February 15, 2020
9:45AM-10:45AM
Andringa Funeral Home Sheldon Funeral Service - Sheldon, Iowa
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
9:45AM-10:45AM
Andringa Funeral Home Sheldon Funeral Service - Sheldon, Iowa
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
Feb 15
Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
Andringa Funeral Home Sheldon Funeral Service - Sheldon, Iowa
1601 Park Street, Highway 18 East, Box 392
Sheldon, IA 51201
