Remsen, Iowa
Lori A. Hamil, 56, of Remsen, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018m at her residence.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. Bill McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery at Kingsley, Iowa. Visitation with family present will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, with Scripture wake service at 7:30 p.m., all at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
Lori was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Dale and Corrine (Dickman) Leekley on Jan. 4, 1962.
She was the true "middle child" of 11 children, five siblings before and five after her. She attended Kingsley-Pierson community schools, graduating with the Class of 1980.
On March 28, 1981, Lori and Lynn Hamil were united in marriage.
Lori is survived by her husband, Lynn; sons, Steve Hamil of Ames, Iowa, and Jim (Marianne) Hamil and their two daughters, Jaina and Allana of Spirit Lake, Iowa; her mother, Corrine Leekley of Kingsley; siblings, Susan (Gordon) Bubke of Pierson, Iowa, Donna (Bill) Garvey of South Sioux City, Duane (Jodie) Leekley of Westfield, Iowa, Joe (Julie) Leekley of Pierson, Bill Leekley of Kingsley, Joan (Brad) Collins of Hinton, Iowa, Carol (Doug) Wagner of Elk Point, S.D., Janet (Shawn) Schreiber of Parker, Colo., Lisa (Mike) Burr of Marthasville, Mo., and Robert (Nikki) Leekley of Kingsley; aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Lori was preceded in death by her father, Dale Leekley; nephew, Andrew Schreiber; great nephew, Tyler Bubke; father and mother-in-law, Veryl and Fern Hamil; and brother-in-law, Dan Hamil.