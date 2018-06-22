Sioux City
Lori A. (Miller) Reid, 52, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018, from a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lori was born on May 19, 1966, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Donald and Lois (Winget) Castle. She graduated from East High School and Morningside College with a degree in English. She had worked as a paralegal for a local law firm and was instrumental in establishing a local detective agency.
She was baptized at First United Methodist Church in Le Mars, in 1967.
Lori cherished the four sons she had, Adam Castle, Joey Mersch, Jacob Mersch, and Tracy Castle. She was previously married to Jeff Miller, who was the most sustaining person in her life and whom she loved until her death.
She had a love of music, enjoyed being outdoors, and the company of many friends.
Lori will be lovingly remembered by her four sons and eight grandchildren, Daisy, Josh, Grace, Noah, John, Avraham, Lorissa and Coby. She is survived by a brother, Marvin (Julie) Castle of Sioux City; and a sister, Linda (James) Farrow of Tell City, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald (Lois) Castle; grandmother, Ma Ree Helen Winget; sister, Lynette Fowler; aunts, Loretta Leighty (Keith), and Beverly Rivers; uncle, Eddie Winget; and two cousins, John Dodds and Andrea Winget.