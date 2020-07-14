× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lori J. Foster

Sioux City

Lori J. Foster, 59, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lori was born July 14, 1960, in Sioux City, the daughter of Jerry and DeEtte (Folsom) Strand. Lori grew up in Sioux City, and graduated from West High School in 1978. She worked as a bookkeeper in the accounting department for the Hamilton Hy-Vee for almost 30 years.

Lori was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She loved spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, and attending social events at her Shire Apartments complex. Lori also volunteered by serving meals for veterans.

Survivors include her sons, Robert Foster (Kari Larson) of Homestead, Fla., and Ryan (Kristine) Foster of Sioux City; grandchildren, Bayli Larson, Gavyn Palazzo, Aubree Foster, and Rylee Foster; siblings, JR (Mary) Strand of Missoula, Mont., Judy Jansen of Sioux City, and Leonard (Christine) Strand of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and DeEtte Strand.

To plant a tree in memory of Lori Foster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.