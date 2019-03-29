Sioux City
Lori Kae Ames, 64, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lori, the daughter of Bob and Marlene (Bramer) Kroger, was born on May 29, 1954, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School in 1972 and then completed nursing school.
Lori married Bill Ames and together they raised three boys, Derick, Ryan, and Justin. Bill and Lori later divorced but remained the best of friends to the end. She worked as an LPN at St. Joseph Hospital and several nursing homes throughout Sioux City.
She was a very devoted mother and never missed a sporting event the boys were involved in. Bill and Lori fell in love when she was only 11 and a half yrs old and Bill was 15. Their love for each other was as strong as it could be. She was the best mom and wife they could have asked for. She enjoyed playing video poker games and was known for her infectious laugh. She was always bubbly and you would never know if she was having a bad day. Lori loved her work as a nurse and truly cared about her patients. Her hugs were the most genuine. She will be greatly missed by everyone that had the blessing of being around her.
Lori leaves behind many happy memories for Bill; her sons, Derick, Ryan, and Justin, all of Sioux City; brother, Guy Kroger and his wife, Sue; brothers-in-law, Terry, Tommy, and Richie Hanson; a niece; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Mike and Randy Hanson; and sister-in-law, Linda.
Pallbearers will be Bill Ames, Derick Ames, Ryan Ames, Justin Ames, Mark Elgert, and Josh Elgert.