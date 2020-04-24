× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lori Sue Thompson

Rowlett, Texas

Lori Sue Thompson, 58, of Rowlett, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Burial will be at Hayes Township Cemetery in Arthur, Iowa.

Lori is survived by her husband Dan L. Thompson; two sons Donald "Donny" and Drew Thompson of Rowlett; brother Barry (Susan) Bergman of Arthur; sister Karen (Chuck) Ellcey of Siloam Springs, Ark.; sister LaDonna Nelson of Arthur; brother Ronald (Eve) Bergman of San Diego, Calif.; nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and in-laws.

She is preceded in death by her parents Paul Donald Bergman and Alma Grace (Devine) Bergman; aunts and uncles; brother-in-law Sterling Nelson; and an unborn child.

