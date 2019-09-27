Maurice, Iowa
85, of Maurice, Iowa, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Celebration of Life service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Interment: 10 a.m. at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Family will be present from 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. prayer service. Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.
