Onawa, Iowa, formerly Blencoe, Iowa

Loris M. Collison, 75, of Onawa, formerly of Blencoe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Sanford Senior Care Center in Sheldon, Iowa.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, with the Rev. Linda Boggs officiating. Burial will in Onawa Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Loris Mae was born on March 12, 1944, in Onawa, the daughter of Naaman "Doc" and Mildred (Gray) Jones. She grew up in Onawa, and graduated from Onawa High School.

Loris and Gary Collison were united in marriage in March 1962. To this union two daughters were born, Lisa and Sarah. Loris worked as a telephone operator at the telephone company. She later graduated from Buena Vista University with a degree in finance. She was then employed by Iowa Nebraska Bank in the insurance department, where she managed the Hornick, Iowa, branch.