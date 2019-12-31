Onawa, Iowa, formerly Blencoe, Iowa
Loris M. Collison, 75, of Onawa, formerly of Blencoe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Sanford Senior Care Center in Sheldon, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, with the Rev. Linda Boggs officiating. Burial will in Onawa Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Loris Mae was born on March 12, 1944, in Onawa, the daughter of Naaman "Doc" and Mildred (Gray) Jones. She grew up in Onawa, and graduated from Onawa High School.
Loris and Gary Collison were united in marriage in March 1962. To this union two daughters were born, Lisa and Sarah. Loris worked as a telephone operator at the telephone company. She later graduated from Buena Vista University with a degree in finance. She was then employed by Iowa Nebraska Bank in the insurance department, where she managed the Hornick, Iowa, branch.
Loris was a member of First Christian Church in Onawa and later Blencoe United Church of Christ. She raised Lisa and Sarah. She was a Boy Scout leader and was also active in 4-H. She was very active in the Blencoe community, where she served on the Blencoe Community Betterment Committee and received the Governor's Leadership Award.
Survivors include her two daughters, Lisa (John) Collison-Shaib of Yorba Linda, Calif., and Sarah Collison of San Francisco, Calif.; three grandchildren, Lauren Shaib, Jackie Shaib, and Kaelee Noden; one sister, Bea Daugherty of Tea, S.D.; two brothers-in-law, Doug Collison and Bert "Junior" Collison; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Darrell Jones, Edward Jones, and Dick Jones; and one sister, Berniece Regennitter.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
10:30AM
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040