Holstein, Iowa
Lorna M. Heinse, 95, of Holstein, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein.
Services will be 2 p.m. today at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein, with the Rev. Jay Wallace officiating. Burial will in Holstein Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time today at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Lorna was born on Aug. 15, 1923, the fifth of five children to Frank C. and Elisa M. Neuman Bedke, in Storm Lake, Iowa. She attended the Storm Lake public school system and graduated in 1941 with honors. After high school, Lorna first worked in Storm Lake for the Wyatt Yon Insurance Company for one year, and then traveled to Washington state to work as a telegrapher for the Union Pacific Railroad.
World War II ended and Lorna returned home to marry her fiance, Harlan E. Heinse, on Feb. 22, 1946. The couple moved to the Heinse family farm southwest of Galva, Iowa. Lorna returned to work in 1962 as board secretary and secretary to the superintendent of the Galva Community School for 13 years. They enjoyed living on the farm for 45 years before moving to Holstein in 1991. Harlan passed away on July 31, 2004.
Lorna was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Ladies Aide, and the Galva American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed her life, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, writing letters, and visiting with friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Sally (George) Fosha of Calhan, Colo., and Linda (Jeff) Jochims of Holstein; two grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer) Jochims of Holstein, and Michelle (Ray) Rodriguez of Carrollton, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Jade, Cole, and Jack Jochims of Holstein, and Macey and Dane Rodriguez of Carrollton; a sister-in-law, Beatrice Faber of Longwood, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harlan; an infant daughter, Karen Sue; an infant granddaughter, Kristine Jill Sutherland; three sisters and their spouses, Ella (Richard) Kolpin, Dora (Ervin) Otto, and Paula (Lester) Ream; a brother and his spouse, Walter (Helen) Bedke; brother and sister-in-law, Bert and Ann Heinse; and brother-in-law, John Faber.
She was loved and will be missed.