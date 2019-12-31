Sioux City
Lorna (Spotts) Posey, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Sayonkon officiating. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lorna was born on Aug. 15, 1953, to Ralph Sr. and Ella (Gempeler) Spotts, in Ida Grove, Iowa. She grew up in Ida Grove and graduated from Ida Grove High School in 1971. Following graduation, she attended and graduated from Spencer School of Business in 1972. She then worked for various insurance agencies as a secretary. Meanwhile, she became a licensed insurance agent. She also worked Saturdays for many years as a pharmacy assistant at Moville Pharmacy with her brother Russ. In 1997, Lorna opened her own agency with American Family Insurance. She operated this agency for 18 years until her retirement in 2015.
You have free articles remaining.
Lorna and Ron were married on April 3, 2004, at the Methodist Church in Ida Grove.
Earlier in life, Lorna was involved in Rainbow Girls and Methodist Youth Fellowship. Most recently, she was active in circle at St. James Methodist Church. She was a member of Ida Grove Methodist Church. Lorna enjoyed spending time with Ron, playing with their dog, Annie, and crafting, especially making beautiful wreaths and refurbishing old dolls. She also enjoyed cooking, and socializing with her large family and amazing circle of friends.
Lorna was a loving, caring, giving person who will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have her in their life.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Ron of Sioux City; siblings, Luella Ryan of Nashua, N.H., Robert (Kathy) Spotts of Ida Grove, Roger (Ardelle) Spotts of Ida Grove, Randall (Sharon) Spotts of Ida Grove, Richard (Marilyn) Spotts of Ida Grove, Russell (Buddie) Spotts of Moville, Iowa, Linda (Roger) Hanson of Ida Grove, and Lorraine (Marc) Johnson of Battle Creek, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Lorna was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ralph Spotts Jr. and Ronald Spotts; mother and father-in-law, Roscoe and Evelyn Posey; sister-in-law, Joan Spotts; niece, Deborah Spotts; and nephew, Tim Spotts.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
11:00AM
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106