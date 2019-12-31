Sioux City

Lorna (Spotts) Posey, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Sayonkon officiating. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lorna was born on Aug. 15, 1953, to Ralph Sr. and Ella (Gempeler) Spotts, in Ida Grove, Iowa. She grew up in Ida Grove and graduated from Ida Grove High School in 1971. Following graduation, she attended and graduated from Spencer School of Business in 1972. She then worked for various insurance agencies as a secretary. Meanwhile, she became a licensed insurance agent. She also worked Saturdays for many years as a pharmacy assistant at Moville Pharmacy with her brother Russ. In 1997, Lorna opened her own agency with American Family Insurance. She operated this agency for 18 years until her retirement in 2015.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lorna and Ron were married on April 3, 2004, at the Methodist Church in Ida Grove.