Sioux City
Lorraine A. Smith, 88, of Sioux City, died on July 28, 2019, in Ankeny, Iowa, where she had been living with one of her daughters.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, followed by a lunch at her church, Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Smith was born in 1931, in Moville, Iowa, the daughter of George E. and Alvina (Allner) Smith. She grew up in the Moville area with her sister, Mae (Hinds), and brother, George Jr.
In 1949, she married Darrell Wesley Smith, the love of her life, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Climbing Hill, Iowa. They moved to Sioux City, where they raised their three children, Cheryl McGraw, Darbra Smith, and Darin Smith.
Lorraine worked for 25 years first at St. Vincent Hospital and later at Marian Health Center, ending her career as a much-respected admissions supervisor.
In her free time, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She and Darrell were avid bridge players and ballroom dancers. Lorraine also enjoyed sewing and served as the president of the Siouxland Sewing Guild for many years.
Survivors include her three children; a son-in-law and daughter-in-law; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings; and a granddaughter.