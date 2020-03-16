Lorraine F. Hovde
Lorraine F. Hovde

Lorraine F. Hovde

Lorraine F. Hovde

Sioux City

Lorraine F. Hovde, 93, of Sioux City, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Lorraine F. Milliken, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Kugler) Milliken, was born Jan. 12, 1927, in Wayne, Neb. She graduated from high school in Wayne, and went on to attend St. Vincent Nursing School in Sioux City, while picking up chemistry classes at Briar Cliff.

On Jan. 21, 1946, Lorraine was united in marriage with Marvin C. Hovde. She was employed as a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital and then the Court Street Nursing Home. Lorraine retired in 1971. Marvin died June 21, 2002.

Lorraine took great pride in keeping a tidy household. She also had a great love for her dachshund, Maya.

Lorraine is survived by her son, David (Katherine) Hovde of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Shawn Hovde and his wife, Charity, Eric Hovde, and Deborah Swinford; multiple great-grandchildren; brothers, Jere (Lynne) Milliken of Florida, Ron (Jude) Milliken of Wayne, Neb; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Hovde; and a brother, Ralph Milliken.

To send flowers to the family of Lorraine Hovde, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Funeral
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:30AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

