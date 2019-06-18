Alton, Iowa
Lorraine Kreber, 96, of Alton, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a parish rosary and a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences maybe sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Lorraine was born on Dec. 19, 1922, in Alton, the daughter of Wilhelm and Olivia (Minten) Pottebaum. She attended rural schools, St. Joseph in Granville, Iowa, and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Alton in 1940.
She married Arnold Kreber on June 6, 1944, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. The couple farmed near Granville, retiring on the farm in 1982. In December 1989, they moved to Alton. Arnold died on Dec. 27, 2016.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a 50-year member of Catholic Daughters and St. Mary's Rosary Society. She also enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, traveling and spending time with her family.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Sister Janet Kreber O.S.F. of Sioux City, Chuck Kreber of Granville, Shirley (Jim) Thompson of Lincoln, Neb., Rosemary (Garry) Eichorn of Davenport, Iowa, and Glenn Kreber of Greeley, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Bonita Kreber of Wauke, Iowa; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sisters, Wilma Loutsch of Dysart, Iowa, and Agnes Konz of Alton; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Pottebaum of Alton and Rita Pottebaum of Yuba, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Ronald Kreber; brothers, Le Vern, Melvin and Louis Pottebaum; sisters, Verna (William) Wittkop, and Dorothy (Bill) Scheitler; stepmother, Marian Pottebaum; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Loutsch and Francis Konz.
Pallbearers will be Lorraine's grandsons, Chad, Jason, Michael, Austin and Colton Kreber, Brian and Erik Thompson.