× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lorraine M. Hess

Estherville, Iowa

Lorraine Marie Hess, 90, of Estherville, departed this life on Sept. 7, 2020, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Estherville, with the Rev. Kevin Moore officiating. Burial will be in East Side Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Henry Olson Funeral Home in Estherville. Online condolences may be left for the family at HenryOlsonFuneral.com.

Lorraine, the daughter of Jens P. and Beulah (Hornby) Christensen, was born on Feb. 15, 1930, in Estherville. Lorraine received her education in Estherville Schools, graduating as valedictorian with the class of 1947. She graduated from Estherville Junior College in 1949. She was employed at Honeymead, Inc., as a personal secretary and bookkeeper.