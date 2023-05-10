Lorraine M. (Ruzek) Edmunds

Sioux City

Lorraine Marie (Ruzek) Edmunds, 90, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Sioux City.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel. Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Faith United Presbyterian Church, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Lorraine was born in Prague, Neb., on Dec. 14, 1932, to Frank and Marie (Novak) Ruzek. She graduated from Wahoo High School in 1950. After attending Luther College for one year she enrolled in the University of Nebraska School of Nursing in Omaha where she received a Graduate Nurse Degree in 1954.

After graduation she worked as a staff nurse and assistant head nurse in the Pediatric and Gynecology departments at the University of Nebraska hospital while also completing the requirements for a B.S. in Nursing in 1961.

In November 1957 she met her future husband, Marv Edmunds, on a blind date. They were married in the Presbyterian Church in Wahoo, Neb., on March 7, 1959, and lived in Omaha, joined by sons Steve and Scott, until 1964 when they moved to Scottsbluff, Neb. The family also lived in Arvada, Colo., and Spokane, Wash., before moving to Sioux City in 1974. After being away from nursing for 16 years while raising her sons, Lorraine began working at Countryside Nursing home in 1976, initially as a staff nurse and then as the Director of Nursing. She retired in 1995.

Lorraine was a member of Faith United (formerly Morningside) Presbyterian Church since 1974. She worked in the church library and was a member of the Clipper club among other activities.

She was a den mother when her sons were in Cub Scouts. She enjoyed reunions with relatives and nursing classmates, making scrapbooks of the family's activities, being a Mall Walker, making peanut brittle at a local church, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Lorraine is survived by her sons Steve Edmunds and Scott (Elaine) Edmunds; grandchildren Joseph, Paige and Elizabeth Edmunds; brother Gary Ruzek; sister-in-law Joyce Edmunds; uncle Ralph Tryon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; and husband.

Memorials may be directed to Faith United Presbyterian Church.