Lorraine Neu

Sioux City

Lorraine Neu, 95, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, with the Rev. Peter Nguyen, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Lorraine, the daughter of Frank E. and Rose E. (Becak) Woita, was born Aug. 2, 1925, in Weston, Neb. Lorraine was raised in Weston, and graduated from Weston High School. She attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and graduated in three years with her teaching degree.

Lorraine returned to Weston High School where she taught and coached volleyball. She then taught at Valley High School in Valley, Neb. During this time, she met the love of her life, Gerald “Jerry” Neu.

On Feb. 18, 1950, Lorraine and Jerry were united in marriage in Weston, Neb., and this union was blessed with two children, Diane and David. The family made their home in Sioux City.