Lorraine Prybilla

Plymouth, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Lorraine (Moon, Lange) Prybilla of Plymouth, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
Services will be 10 a.m. today at Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, 155 Cty. Rd. 24, in Medina, Minn. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Minneapolis. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Gearty-Delmore Chapel in Plymouth. Condolences may be sent online to www.gearty-delmore.com.
Lory was a proud J.C. Penney associate for 32 years.
She is survived by children, Cynthia (Bernie) Ness, Kent (Patsy) Lange, Sally (Daniel) Mullins, Bob (Kay) Prybilla, and Rick (Kathie) Prybilla; grandchildren, Peter, Wesley, Lily, Ross, Mitchell, Ryan, Robert Matthew, Rebecca, Jon, Laura, Christopher, Katie, and Michael; great-grandchildren, Ronan, Lucas, Calvin, Claire, Eli, Evelyn, Isaac, Mason, and Nora: sisters, Louise Buchman (twin), Claire Deem, Marilyn Fischer, and Kathy Lynch; niece, Cheryl Turner; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Ursula Moon; husbands, Wesley Lange and Richard Prybilla; and brother, Ralph Moon Jr.