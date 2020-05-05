× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lorraine R. Henning

Moville, Iowa

Lorraine R. Henning, 92, of Moville, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Whispering Creek Retirement Community in Sioux City.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Gilman Township Cemetery, Ashton, Iowa. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Leon DeJong's Facebook page.

Lorraine Ruth Feldman, the daughter of Reinhard and Louisa (Vaupel) Feldman, was born on Nov. 28, 1927, in Ashton. She was educated in a country school and graduated from George Community High School.

On Nov. 5, 1949, Lorraine was united in marriage with Alvin “Rowdy” Henning in Sioux City. She was employed as an office manager and administrative assistant for the Woodbury County REC for 37 years. She worked for Novelty Machine for the next five years. Rowdy died on Oct. 24, 2016.

Lorraine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville, Meadows Country Club, the Garden Club, SMILE, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed ceramics in her spare time. The couple had also wintered in Apache Junction, Ariz. since 1985.