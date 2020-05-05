Lorraine R. Henning
Moville, Iowa
Lorraine R. Henning, 92, of Moville, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Whispering Creek Retirement Community in Sioux City.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Gilman Township Cemetery, Ashton, Iowa. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Leon DeJong's Facebook page.
Lorraine Ruth Feldman, the daughter of Reinhard and Louisa (Vaupel) Feldman, was born on Nov. 28, 1927, in Ashton. She was educated in a country school and graduated from George Community High School.
On Nov. 5, 1949, Lorraine was united in marriage with Alvin “Rowdy” Henning in Sioux City. She was employed as an office manager and administrative assistant for the Woodbury County REC for 37 years. She worked for Novelty Machine for the next five years. Rowdy died on Oct. 24, 2016.
Lorraine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville, Meadows Country Club, the Garden Club, SMILE, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed ceramics in her spare time. The couple had also wintered in Apache Junction, Ariz. since 1985.
Lorraine is survived by two sisters, Myrna Heronemus of Ashton, and Iva Jean Ott of Davenport, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Marvin Feldman, Velma Winter, Pearl Wolf, and Lois Krull; brothers-in-law, Elmer Heronemus, Albertus Krull, Jerry Ott, and Kenneth Winter; and a sister-in-law, Agnes Feldman.
The family has requested that memorials be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.