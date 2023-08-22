Lorraine Rose Becker

Granville, Iowa

Lorraine Rose Becker, age 91 of Granville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, IA, with Father Daniel Greving officiating and Deacon Tim Leininger assisting. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Granville will be at a later date. Visitation with family present will be Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 from 4-7 p.m., there will be a rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at the church in Granville. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the church.

Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.

Lorraine Rose Fischer was born Dec. 27, 1931, in Hospers, Iowa, to Adolph and Mary (Friedrich) Fischer. When her mother passed away in 1933, her father married Mary Reichle, who had seven children. The family moved to a farm near Granville, where Lorraine graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1949. She attended Briar Cliff College in Sioux City from 1949-1950. In 1950 she moved back home to care for her father.

Lorraine married Lloyd Becker Sept. 1, 1955, in Granville. They continued to live on the farm with Lorraine's father until 1960 when they moved to Granville, where she and Lloyd raised their family.

Lorraine worked as a homemaker and worked for St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Granville, cleaning the church and grade school buildings and as Head Cook for school lunches at Spalding Catholic High School in Granville until her retirement.

Lloyd passed away in 2004. Lorraine continued to live in the house in Granville until she moved into assisted living in 2016.

Lorraine was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Granville, a member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters, and St. Joseph's Guild. She was a devoted wife and mother. Her children and grandchildren will always remember her kindness and selflessness, her home-made cookies, and for the example she set for others.

Survivors include ten children: Mike and his wife, Sue, of Le Mars, Iowa; Dave Becker of Paullina, Iowa; Rose and her husband, Paul Nelson of Carmel, Indiana; Linda and her husband, Ryan Harnack of Lenexa, Kansas; Joe and special friend, Jackie Moses of Dewitt, Michigan; Janet Becker of Sioux City; Patricia "Patty" and her husband, Robert "Bob" Cronin of Omaha; Ruth and her husband, Tim Leininger of Omaha; Tony and his wife, Karen Sapio of Claremont, Calif.; and Steve and his wife, Sue of Sioux City; sixteen grandchildren and their spouses: Patrick Nelson and wife, Christine, Megan Nelson, Brian Nelson, Jake Harnack and wife, Cortney, Kristen Harnack and special friend, Joshua Jacobs, Leyland Lindie and wife, Ashley, Ian Becker and wife, Kaitlin, Nia Becker and special friend, John Ware, Desiree Becker and special friend, Nico Petry-Mitchel, Meghan Cronin and special friend, Cole Pulis, Sarah Cronin, Ray Cronin, Clayton Becker and fiancee, Andrea Arredondo, Clara Becker, Katlynn Siepker and husband, Zach, Alexis Cloud and special friend, Josh Chamberlin; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law: Lorraine Fischer of Granville, Georgia Becker of Hospers, Iowa and Bernice (Gordon) Schneider of Granville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Becker; her parents; her stepmother; two brothers: Robert "Bob" Fischer and Clarence Fischer; three sisters: Lillian (Melvin) Von Arb, Irene (Jerry) Meylor, Florence (Ferd) Pottebaum; four stepsisters: Angie (Tony) Grady, Delia Alsup, Catherine (Clarence) Pohlen, Bertie (Ray) Full; and three stepbrothers: Jack (Tilly), Harold (Marcie) and Lawrence (Inez) Reichle; and one grandson, William (Billy) Cronin.

Casket Bearers will be Patrick Nelson, Jake Harnack, Ian Becker, Ray Cronin, Clayton Becker, and Josh Chamberlin.

The extended Becker family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of Landsmeer Ridge Retirement Community and Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City for the wonderful care they gave our mother and grandmother in her final years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be provided to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville or to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.