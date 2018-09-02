Thurston, Neb.
Lorraine "Tippy" Dorothy (Backstrom) Mahler, 88, of Thurston, passed away Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender, Neb.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender, with the Rev. Karen NcNeil-Utecht officiating. Burial will be in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Pender. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
Tippy was born March 9, 1930, in Wakefield, Neb., to Alfred and Ellen (Johnson) Backstrom. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. She graduated from Wakefield High School in 1947. After graduation, she worked at Waldbaum’s and helped on the farm.
Tippy married Donald Henry Mahler on Jan. 8, 1953, at Salem Lutheran Church, and the couple had three children. Don and Tippy owned Mahler Oil Company from 1956 to 2003.
She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Thurston Legion Auxiliary and a founding member of Twin Creeks Golf Course. She was an avid Husker fan, who enjoyed bowling and golfing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and attending their sporting events.
Tippy is survived by her children, Linda (Tim) Pawling of Fremont, Neb., Jack (Cyndy) Mahler of Norfolk, Neb., and Donna (D.J.) Hassler of Wakefield, Neb.; sisters-in-laws, Norma Backstrom of Wayne, Neb., and Doris Backstrom of Norfolk, Neb.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; brothers, Vernon, Alden and Dean; sisters, Helen Gray, Lillian Johnson and Vivian Dow; and her in-laws.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.