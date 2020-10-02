Lottie Johnson

Sioux City

Lieselotte “Lottie” Johnson, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at a Remsen, Iowa care center.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday and livestreamed on calvaryleeds.com and broadcasted via 106.1 in the Calvary Lutheran parking lot, with the Rev. James Travis officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests all attendees wear a mask and social distancing will be observed for the visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lottie was born on Aug. 30, 1927, in Lampertheim, Germany, the daughter of Jacob and Anna (Frank) Kettler. During World War II, Lottie had to quit school in the seventh grade to work in the fields, picking tobacco.

She married William E. Johnson on March 18, 1960 in Lampertheim. To this union four children were born. William preceded Lottie in death on Aug. 12, 1997 in Sioux City.