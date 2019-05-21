Marathon, Iowa
80, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Celebration of life: May 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., Marathon Community Center. Burial: Poland Township Cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home, Albert City, Iowa.
Marathon, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
80, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Celebration of life: May 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., Marathon Community Center. Burial: Poland Township Cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home, Albert City, Iowa.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.