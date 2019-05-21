{{featured_button_text}}

Marathon, Iowa

80, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Celebration of life: May 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., Marathon Community Center. Burial: Poland Township Cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home, Albert City, Iowa.

Celebrate
the life of: Lou Ann Burns
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments