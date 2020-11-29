Lou Sale Sales

Battle Creek, Iowa

Lou Dale Sales, 99, of Battle Creek, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society of Holstein, Iowa.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek. The Rev. Kevin J. Freese will officiate. Committal Services follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery at Battle Creek. Visitation (family not present) will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the church. Creek, Iowa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor's proclamation, masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines apply during all services. During the visitation the rule of 15 will be followed please plan accordingly. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

Lou Dale Sales, the son of Louis Arthur and Margaret (Rief) Sales, was born on July 12, 1921, at the home of his paternal grandparents near Crescent, Iowa, in Pottawattamie County. He lived in the Honey Creek area until the age of two when his parents moved to Decatur, Neb. His family farmed on Holman's Island surrounded by Lake Quinnebaugh and the Missouri River.