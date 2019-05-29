Hudson, S.D.
78, died Monday, May 27, 2019. Service: June 1 at 10 a.m., Hudson Lutheran Church. Burial: Eden Cemetery. Visitation: May 31 from 6 to 7 p.m., at the church. Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley, Iowa.
Hudson, S.D.
