Hudson, S.D.

78, died Monday, May 27, 2019. Service: June 1 at 10 a.m., Hudson Lutheran Church. Burial: Eden Cemetery. Visitation: May 31 from 6 to 7 p.m., at the church. Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley, Iowa.

the life of: Louella Jean 'Lou' Toft
