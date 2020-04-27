× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Louetta Jane Lipshutz

Sioux City

Louetta Jane Lipshutz, 91, a longtime resident of Sioux City, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

A private service was held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery on Sunday, April 26. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Lipshutz was born Sept. 10, 1928, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Richard E. Petersberger and Bernice (Klemperer) Petersberger. She attended Davenport schools, graduating from Davenport High School in 1946. She attended the University of Iowa from 1946-48, and later obtained a BA in Sociology from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City in 1975.

She married Burton Lipshutz on Sept. 26, 1948, in Chicago, Ill. He was deceased on March 1, 2003, after 54 years of marriage.

Mrs. Lipshutz was an active volunteer in the Jewish community, a life member of Hadassah, member of the former Shaare Zion Synagogue and current member of Congregation Beth Shalom. She was past president of the Shaare Zion Women's League and the Sioux City chapter of Hadassah, and a board member and officer of the Jewish Federation of Sioux City. She was an accomplished bowler, a remarkable bridge player and avid tennis fan.