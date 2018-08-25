Cushing, Iowa
Luane H. "Louie" Henderson, 90, of Cushing, died Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at a care facility in Correctionville, Iowa.
A celebration of Louie’s life will be 1 to 3 p.m. today at Correctionville Community Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Luane Henry Henderson was born on Oct. 4, 1927, on a farm south of Correctionville, the son of Henry and Opal (Anderson) Henderson. He graduated in 1947 from the Cushing High School.
On Dec. 12, 1948, he was married to Donna M. Wiese. Louie farmed in the Cushing area, and later in life worked in construction.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and following the Minnesota Vikings.
Louie is survived by his sons, Lanny (Deb) Henderson of Sioux City, and Kevin (Nancy) Henderson of Sartell, Minn.; his daughter, Cathy (Craig) Reed of Meriden, Iowa; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Streeter of Correctionville, and LaVonne Lewis of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in law, Everett Lewis and Duane Juelfs.