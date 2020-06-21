Louis Altena

Louis will long be remembered for his great faith, his work ethic, his generosity, his love for his family, and his love for the church. He dedicated his life to the Lord serving many terms as an elder and deacon at Rock Valley First CRC. He was an active member in various Bible studies including Men's Society and taught catechism classes. His Bible is barely readable marked with so many underlines and notations. Above all, he was a spiritual leader and mentor to his family daily speaking of his faith wherever he went - whether it be at the kitchen table, spending time with relatives or friends, a special birthday celebration, or fixing a piece of equipment on the farm.

God had clearly called Louis to be a steward of the land. He was a serious worker and loved the farm. He worked the soil, was a meticulous welder, fed many cattle and worked hard with his hands. He had a wonderful sense of humor that he carried with him to the very end of his life. In the midst of discomfort from stroke effects and separation from his family at the nursing home during COVID-19, he continued to be a source of joy to everyone around him. His attitude and disposition were surely a result of his faith and trust in his heavenly Father. Every minute of his life was a gift from God, and in a very memorable way, Louis was always thankful that he could continue working on the farm alongside his son, grandsons and great-grandsons spraying weeds with the four-wheeler, disking a field, sorting cattle, welding or fixing any piece of equipment until it was just right (or better than just right) up until he turned 90 years of age. Some common phrases of his were, “Made in the shade”, “Something's radically wrong here!”, “We're eating like kings, boys!”, “Give it the gun!” It is with this same spirit that Louis left this place - with joy, with peace, and with grace.