Louis Arens 45 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Remsen, Iowa Louis Arens, 67, Remsen, Iowa, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Louis Arens Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota New Purchase Special Offer - Zero-Turn Mowers Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill View our menu JoDean's Steak House & Lounge Stop in for Sunday Brunch! More Latest Local Offers Four Brothers Bar and Grill Little Siblings Special Wrenn's Plumbing & Heating Inc. We offer free estimates!! Fashion Floors Carpet One Flooring is an investment worth protecting