South Sioux City

Louis G. Blunk, 77, of South Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at a local hospital.

There will be no services at this time. Mohr Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Louis was born on June 21, 1942, in Sioux City, to Glenn and Betty (Scribbner) Blunk. After high school, he served in the United States Army and drove a truck.

He was united in marriage to Grace Kopsas on Sept. 8, 1984; she later preceded him in death. Louis worked as a truck driver for several trucking companies around Siouxland, including Lakeside Express and CSI Incorporated.

He enjoyed fishing, yardwork, puzzles, woodworking, building whirligigs, model boats, cars, and even the London Bridge. What he loved most was his family, especially his grandchildren.