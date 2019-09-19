Sioux City
Louis G. Mulvihill, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at a local nursing home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Louis was born on April 3, 1926, in Sioux City, to Maurice and Mae (Beaubien). He graduated from Salix (Iowa) High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during World War II. Louis was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals during the Battle of the Bulge.
He was united in marriage to Lucille Bernard on Sept. 3, 1960, at The Little French Church in Sioux City. She preceded him in death in 2001. Louis farmed in Salix for many years, and in the winter, he worked on The Dredge for Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Company until 1960. He then moved to Sioux City. He worked as a boiler and plant operator for several businesses around Sioux City, including UnityPoint Hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a member of St. Joe's in Salix and St. Boniface in Sioux City. Louis enjoyed fishing, traveling to his military reunions, and playing keno at the Skyline.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, LouAnn (David) Mogensen of Sergeant Bluff; grandson, Dane Louis; sister, Edith Powell of Derby, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Ellie, Marion, Grace, Mike, Ann, Jim and Pat.
To plant a tree in memory of Louis Mulvihill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.