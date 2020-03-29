Louis John Pfeister

Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Louis John Pfeister, 78, of Lincoln, formerly Sioux City, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Lincoln.

Private graveside services will be held in Logan Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Liz Tucker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Louis was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Sioux City, the son of Leo Sr. and Hazel (Olson) Pfeister. In high school, Louis enjoyed football, track, and band. He graduated from Central High School in 1960 and immediately enlisted into the United States Navy.

Louis was sent to Nuclear School in Chicago and Idaho Falls and graduated as an Instrument and Control Electrician. He then served on the USS Bainbridge, escorting the USS Enterprise, on the inaugural trip around the world. After seven years of service, Louis was honorably discharged and returned to Sioux City and received his Associate in Science Degree from WITCC.

Louis purchased a small acreage north of Bushton, Kan., in Holyrood, Kan., and worked at a natural gas refraction plant. He enjoyed his seclusion but also enjoyed entertaining friends, making wine as a hobby, and bird watching.