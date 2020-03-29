Louis John Pfeister
Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sioux City
Louis John Pfeister, 78, of Lincoln, formerly Sioux City, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Lincoln.
Private graveside services will be held in Logan Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Liz Tucker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Louis was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Sioux City, the son of Leo Sr. and Hazel (Olson) Pfeister. In high school, Louis enjoyed football, track, and band. He graduated from Central High School in 1960 and immediately enlisted into the United States Navy.
You have free articles remaining.
Louis was sent to Nuclear School in Chicago and Idaho Falls and graduated as an Instrument and Control Electrician. He then served on the USS Bainbridge, escorting the USS Enterprise, on the inaugural trip around the world. After seven years of service, Louis was honorably discharged and returned to Sioux City and received his Associate in Science Degree from WITCC.
Louis purchased a small acreage north of Bushton, Kan., in Holyrood, Kan., and worked at a natural gas refraction plant. He enjoyed his seclusion but also enjoyed entertaining friends, making wine as a hobby, and bird watching.
In the fall of 2014, Louis moved to North Platte, Neb., to be with family and then moved to Lincoln, Neb., in June 2019.
Louis loved to travel, and sailed four of the seven seas, visiting ports in Spain, Egypt, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. He also visited all 50 states.
Louis is survived by his siblings, Leo Pfeister Jr. of Mesa, Ariz., Charles (Mary Kaye) Pfeister of Sioux Center, Iowa, Leonard Pfeister of Lincoln, Linda (Jack) Beam of Sioux City, James (Sue) Pfeister of Sioux City, and Karen (Steve) Carlson of Ames, Iowa; sister-in-law, Nancy Pfeister of St. Michael, Minn.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Sr. and Hazel Pfeister; sisters, Leola Pfeister and Judith Pfeister; and a brother, Gary Pfeister.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leo Pfeister Jr., Charles Pfeister, Leonard Pfeister, James Pfeister, Steven Carlson, and Jack Beam.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.