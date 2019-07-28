Sioux City
Louis "Pete" Peterson, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home.
Per his wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Pete was born July 19, 1935, in Sioux City, to Louis L. and Johanna (Zandstra) Peterson. On Oct. 30, 1954, he married Carolyn Alvano in Sioux City. To this union, two children were born, Robert and Duane.
Pete was a firefighter for the Sioux City Fire Department for 15 years. He also owned and operated Pete’s Bait and Marine. Pete loved and lived his dream of hunting and fishing.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 64 years, Carolyn of Sioux City; sons, Robert Peterson of Sioux City, and Duane Peterson of Conrad, Iowa; grandson, Travis D. Peterson of Gladbrook, Iowa; sister, Christine (Michael) Jahn of Kansas City, Kan.; and several nieces and nephews.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents.