Louis "Tuffy" Holtz

Sioux City

Louis "Tuffy" Holtz, 74, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at his home in Sioux City.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Reverend Jan Christensen from the Presbyterian United Church of Christ will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by the Oleson-Halweg American Legion Post 125 of Merrill will at Hillside Cemetery in Merrill, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Louis Henry Holtz, the son of Arthur and Faith (Norton) Holtz, was born on Oct. 29, 1948, in Le Mars. He spent his early years on a farm near Merrill, Iowa, and attended grade school in Merrill before graduating from Le Mars Central High School. After graduating High School, Tuffy enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served his country in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1970. His dedication to his country continued as he served in the reserves for another 14 years.

Following his military service, Lou worked in maintenance at various packing houses in Sioux City. He dedicated 26 years of his life to John Morrell in Sioux City before retiring in 2011. Tuffy had a passion for cars and found joy working on them alongside his family and friends. He found happiness in attending car shows and drag races, immersing himself in the world of automobiles. He also took pleasure tending to his garden and taking care of his animals, particularly Goldie, Dakota, and Keystone the cat. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching western movies, the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Los Angeles Dodgers. His family was the most important, he enjoyed family get-togethers and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Luv Holtz (Jerry Kast) of North Sioux City, S.D.; a son, Chad (Patti Bolle) Holtz of Texas; five grandchildren: Tanner Holtz, Caden Holtz, and Logan Holtz of Sioux City, Preston Holtz, and London Lou Holtz of Texas; a great granddaughter, Caycee Rose Holtz; a brother: Marvin (Brenda) Holtz of Lawton, Iowa; five sisters: Mary Jane Norton of Sioux City, IA, Carol (Dan) Gazinski of Omaha, Neb., Darlene Vick of Litchfield, MN, Judy Diller of Litchfield, MN, and Betty Ahlf of South Sioux City, Neb.; sister-in-law, Donna Holtz of Le Mars, Delphine Holtz of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers: Arthur, Allyn, Bob, Dale, Harlan, Melvin, Jon, and Jim Holtz; one sister, Janet Doyle; and two sisters in law, Dolores Holtz and Vicki Holtz.

"My name is Lou; how do you do."