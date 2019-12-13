Sloan, Iowa

Louis William Duchaine, 75, of Sloan, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by members of his family.

Memorial services with interment of cremains will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery at Salix, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

He was the middle child of Lawrence and Muriel Duchaine and spent his childhood and adolescence in the small farming community of Sloan, Iowa.

Lou, as he was known by family and friends, attended Sloan Elementary School, Sloan High School, and graduated with the first Westwood High School class of 1962. He was an all-around athlete, participating in basketball, football, and his favorite sport of baseball, in which he excelled as a pitcher.

