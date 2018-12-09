Whiting, Iowa
Louisa D. Templeton, 99, of Whiting, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Whiting Christian Church, with the Rev. Josh Weece and Ken Carlson officiating. Music selections will include one solo, "There's Room at the Cross For Me," with Rich Anderson as soloist, and two hymns, "When We All Get to Heaven" and "Just As I Am." Nancy Brenden will serve as organist. Private family burial has taken place in Whiting City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Louisa was born on Dec. 16, 1918, in Whiting, the daughter of Leonard and Adeline (Darrow) Mander. She attended and graduated from Whiting Consolidated School.
Louisa and Lewis "Bill" Templeton were united in marriage in Plattsmouth, Neb., on Feb. 13, 1937. They started their married life in Onawa, moved to Bremerton, Wash., for work in the shipyard for a number of years, and then made their home in Whiting. Louisa worked at the Swift Meat Packing Plant in Sioux City for many years, and then finished her working career at the Whiting State Bank that is now Sloan State Bank.
Louisa was a warm and caring person, who loved life and was the first to share and help other people and animals. She treasured her church and family. Louisa was actively involved at Whiting Christian Church and was its oldest living member. She attributed her long healthy life to lots of mashed potatoes and gravy when she was growing up. Louisa had many interests that gave her a full life. She always did the daily crossword puzzle and was an avid reader. Her other interests included gardening and sewing everything from quilts to most of the clothes she wore. The Governor of Iowa recognized her for her volunteer participation of many years in the Senior Meals program in Whiting. Following her family, music was her biggest passion and she enjoyed singing in the Sweet Adelines for several years. She was a member of the group when they traveled to Hawaii to perform. Louisa loved to travel and was ready to pack her bag at a moment's notice for any new adventure. She once said her favorite trip was to Rome, Italy.
Survivors include one daughter, Janet (James) Jandrlich of Sioux City; one son, Jack (Melinda) Templeton of Whiting; three grandchildren, Shelby Jensen of Mapleton, Iowa, Zackary Templeton of Whiting, and Keely Templeton of Turin, Iowa; and one great-grandchild, Kylie Wanderscheid.
Her husband; her parents; a sister, Bernice Selby; two brothers, Loren Mander and James Mander; and a granddaughter, Jessica Nichole Templeton; preceded her in death.