Louise A. Fejfar, 99, of Sioux City entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at her home of more than 50 years.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at Cathedral of the Epiphany, St. Joseph Worship Site. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a Vigil service at 7 p.m. on Friday, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Louise was born May 27, 1920, in Yankton, S.D., to Anton and Theresa (Eidenshink) Luken. She was the youngest of eight children and the first in her family to graduate from high school. She grew up in Yankton and met the love of her life, Ray Fejfar, from Utica, S.D. Louise worked for Northwestern Bell in Yankton and often told the story that she was working the switchboard when news of VE Day, the end of WWII in Europe, came through on her night shift, and she knew her soldier would be coming home after a long war. Ray and Louise were married on June 24, 1946, at Sacred Heart Church in Yankton. The couple lived in Yankton before moving to Sioux City in 1952 where they raised five children.

