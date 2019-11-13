Sioux City
Louise A. Fejfar, 99, of Sioux City entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at her home of more than 50 years.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at Cathedral of the Epiphany, St. Joseph Worship Site. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a Vigil service at 7 p.m. on Friday, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Louise was born May 27, 1920, in Yankton, S.D., to Anton and Theresa (Eidenshink) Luken. She was the youngest of eight children and the first in her family to graduate from high school. She grew up in Yankton and met the love of her life, Ray Fejfar, from Utica, S.D. Louise worked for Northwestern Bell in Yankton and often told the story that she was working the switchboard when news of VE Day, the end of WWII in Europe, came through on her night shift, and she knew her soldier would be coming home after a long war. Ray and Louise were married on June 24, 1946, at Sacred Heart Church in Yankton. The couple lived in Yankton before moving to Sioux City in 1952 where they raised five children.
Louise’s family has always been her main focus and greatest joy. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and usually had a houseful when family visited. She and Ray enjoyed traveling to visit out-of-town family and, in later years, enjoyed spending winter months in Arizona. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for more than 50 years and volunteered countless hours there, at St. Joseph School, the soup kitchen and nursing homes. She was always ready to lend a hand. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of Sioux City Diocese. She later returned to work at Northwestern Bell in Sioux City and retired in 1982. Louise always wanted to learn new things and embraced changes, of which she had experienced quite a few in her lifetime. Even at 99, she handled her iPad well, played WordScapes and learned to talk to Alexa.
Survivors include her children Cliff Fejfar (Amy) of Denver, C.O., Carol Williams (Doug) recently of Sioux City, Cathy Bonowski (Kelly) of Sioux City, and Craig Fejfar (Teri) of Remsen, Iowa; daughter-in-law Ruth Fejfar of Jeffersonville, Ind.; grandchildren Christy Poulignot, Mark Fejfar, Jessica Gibbon, Matt Williams, Drew Williams, Dustin Fejfar, Kate Johnson, Dan Bonowski, Leah Welch, Alison Jones, Alex Fejfar and Justin Fejfar; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her son, Charles; her husband, Ray; her parents; her siblings; and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
The family sincerely thanks Hospice of Siouxland and Dr. Delna Lee for the loving care and attention given to Louise. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Siouxland.