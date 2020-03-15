Louise E. Peterson

Sioux City

Louise E. Peterson, 74, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home following a short illness.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The Rev. Fred Penner will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Louise was born March 12, 1945, in Sioux City; she was the daughter of Donald and Verna (Norton) Myers. Louise grew up in Elk Point, S.D., and graduated from Elk Point High School. She graduated from the school of nursing at the University of South Dakota in 1965.

On Aug. 6, 1965, Louise married E. Charles Peterson in Vermillion, S.D.

Her nursing career of 41 years consisted of psychiatric care and student health services.

After retirement, Louise enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Louise enjoyed walking, eating out, baking, trying new recipes, and reading.