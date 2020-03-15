Louise E. Peterson
Sioux City
Louise E. Peterson, 74, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home following a short illness.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The Rev. Fred Penner will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Louise was born March 12, 1945, in Sioux City; she was the daughter of Donald and Verna (Norton) Myers. Louise grew up in Elk Point, S.D., and graduated from Elk Point High School. She graduated from the school of nursing at the University of South Dakota in 1965.
On Aug. 6, 1965, Louise married E. Charles Peterson in Vermillion, S.D.
Her nursing career of 41 years consisted of psychiatric care and student health services.
After retirement, Louise enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Louise enjoyed walking, eating out, baking, trying new recipes, and reading.
She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church and was involved in Bible studies and teaching Sunday school. Louise accepted that it is by God's love and grace through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ that she had forgiveness of sin and the promise of eternal life with her Savior.
Survivors include her husband, E. Charles Peterson of Sioux City; her daughter, Amy McElhatten and her husband, Stephen of Mount Vernon, Ohio; her grandchildren, Seth and Alyssa McElhatten; her brother, James Myers of Monument, Colo.; her sister, Marty Smith and her husband, Randy, and their son, Ben Smith, all of Lee's Summit, Mo.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.
Service information
11:00AM
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106