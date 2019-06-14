Sioux City
Lourn "Jim" Kahler, 75, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cathedral of the Epiphany-St. Boniface Worship Site. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Lourn "Jim," the son of Lourn E. and Nadine (Lynch) Kahler, was born on April 4, 1944, in Sioux City. Jim was a lifelong Sioux City resident. He attended St. Boniface Grade School and Heelan High School. While in high school, he was defensive captain of the Heelan football team that won their first state championship in 1961. After graduating from Heelan in 1962, he attended USD in Vermillion then finished college at Morningside with a business degree. Jim went to work with his family in their business, City Club Beer Distributor, and worked there until it closed. He then worked at the Sioux City Post Office and later Interbake Foods where he retired from.
Jim was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. He greatly enjoyed coaching football and basketball at St. Boniface Grade School in the late 1970s. He also enjoyed fishing, gambling and taking his sister's dogs for car rides.
Jim is survived by his brother, John (Norma) Kahler; his sister, Judy (Jim) Kirkpatrick; his nieces, Tina (Matt) Schulze, Tammy Taylor, Terri Smith, Tracy Smith and Monica (Geryd) Vandenberg; his nephew, Jesse (Michelle) Rusk; and 11 beloved grandnieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tommy; his two sisters in infancy, Jolene and Debbie; and his nephew, Bob Taylor.