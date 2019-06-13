{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

75, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Service: June 15 at 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Epiphany-St. Boniface Worship Site. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: June 14 from 5-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: Lourn 'Jim' Kahler
