Sioux City
75, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Service: June 15 at 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Epiphany-St. Boniface Worship Site. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: June 14 from 5-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
