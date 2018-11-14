Sioux City
Lowell "Pat" Miles III, 59, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at a local nursing home.
Memorial services will be noon Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Pat was born on May 9, 1959, in Sioux City, to Lowell and Janice (Stephenson) Miles. He graduated from North High School and resided in Sioux City throughout his life. In his younger years, he worked for the railroad for a brief time. Pat enjoyed solving puzzles and spending time with his family.
Those left to honor his memory include his siblings, Linda (Mike) Hanson, Rosemount, Minn., Judith (Kevin) Rolfes, Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Matthew (Lynn) Miles, Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jeffrey Miles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friendship House, 1101 Court St, Sioux City, IA 51105.