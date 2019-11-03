Tucson, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Lowry Smith Jr., 90, of Tucson, formerly Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 25, 2019, in Tucson, surrounded by loving family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Crested Butte, Colo. Arrangements are under the direction of Fistoso Funeral Home in Tucson. To leave an online condolence, visit www.VistosoFH.com.
Lowry was born on April 23, 1929, in St. Paul, Minn., to Lowry Smith and Ada Mayall Smith. He lived his early years in St. Paul, and graduated from St. Paul Academy in 1947. He attended the University of Colorado and graduated in 1952 with a BS degree in business.
Lowry moved to Sioux City after marrying Nancy Jane Bekins, who he met at CU. They parented three sons, Christian, Forrest and Kambert before dissolving their marriage in 1974. Lowry worked for and eventually managed multiple Sioux City Bekins companies before retiring in 1994. He was a committed community volunteer serving on the boards of Morningside College, Boy Scouts of America, Sioux City Industrial Development Council, United Way, Sioux City Rotary Club, Security National Corp, Security National Bank, St Luke’s Health Systems, Tax Research Conference and Tegra Corp.
In 1975, Lowry married LeIla Tyler. Their love of the mountains led them to build a home in Crested Butte, Colo. During his time there, Lowry served on the board of the CB Land Trust. Many friends will also remember buying numerous tickets from him for the annual Rotary Rubber Ducky Race.
Lowry was a warm, patient and generous man. He had a lifelong passion for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Throughout his life, he actively participated in many sports including hiking, biking, skiing and tennis. He enjoyed his retirement years in Crested Butte and SaddleBrooke, Ariz. Lowry set an amazing example of how to love your family and friends and live your life with integrity.
Lowry will be lovingly remembered by his wife, LeIla; his sons, Christian (Julie), Forrest (Dawn), and their children, Dillon and Jarrod (Ashley), Kambert (Melissa), and their children, Landon (Josie), Cale, Lindsey and Tanner.
Lowry was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Henry Mayall Smith.
Memorials in Lowry’s memory may be directed to Morningside College or Crested Butte Land Trust.