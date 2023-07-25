Loy 'Greg' Dunn

Sioux City

Loy "Greg" Dunn, 80, of Sioux City passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home of 40 years.

Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Greg was born on Nov. 30, 1942, in Sioux City to V.J. "Bill" and Geraldine (Ayer) Dunn. He attended Sioux City Public schools, graduating from East High School in 1960, and Morningside College in 1964 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. In 1974 he graduated from the NACM Graduate School of credit and finance at Dartmouth College. Greg was a member of the HQ, CO. of the 2nd/133rd Infantry in the Iowa National Guard, that was called up for the Vietnam War in 1968. He was a Staff Sgt. In RECON.

Greg grew up in the livestock and meat business following his father around who was a meat buyer in the grocery business at a very early age. He loved dealing with all of the colorful people he met in the meat industry and was amazed at the speed and efficiency in which they operated both nationally and internationally. Therefore, at an early age he became very aware that every living thing has an ending.

Greg was employed as an hourly worker during college at Swift & Company and Meyer Packing in Sioux City. He retired after 35 years from IBP/Tyson Foods as a vice president in 2005. Greg married Estellene Rosenbaum at the First Congregational Church in Elk Point, S.D., on May 13, 1967. They were blessed to be married for 56 years. To this union two children were born: Loyanne Jensen of Lawton, Iowa, and Bill Dunn of Sioux City. Greg was blessed with two grandchildren: Benjamin and Sophia Jensen of Lawton.

Greg was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church. He enjoyed serving at the Fall Harvest Turkey Dinners. Greg was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading The Wall Street Journal daily. He enjoyed hunting, boating, the great outdoors, geology and traveling with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Greg loved taking vacations and was blessed to take his family over the years to many fun destinations. We will all remember the great times and shared laughter. Greg especially enjoyed the time he spent going to coffee at Hardee's and Hy-Vee to be with his retired friends, as well as his retired friends coffee group at the 2nd/133rd Army Guard at Dakota City. Greg had a quick wit. Good sense of humor and was a very generous person with an infectious laugh.

He is survived by his immediate family, wife, Estellene; children Loyanne and Bill; grandchildren Ben and Sophia; sister, Nancy James; and numerous extended relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife's parents Ralph and Florence Rosenbaum; brother-in-law, Harry James; and nephew, Dennis James.