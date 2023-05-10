Lucile May Johnsen

Homer, Neb.

Lucile May Johnsen, 84, of Homer passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at a local care center.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. today at Omaha Valley Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 12 to 2 p.m. today at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lucile was born Aug. 4, 1938, in Mondamin, Iowa, the daughter of A.H. "Buster" Haynie and Louise M. (Powell) Haynie. She graduated from Winnebago High School in 1955. Lucile married Daniel L. Johnsen on April 13, 1956. The family lived in California until 1974 and then moved to Homer. Lucile worked at Western Cartographers for over 30 years.

She is survived by her daughter Dana and husband Michael Byroad of Homer; grandchildren Niki and husband Aaron Caughey of Omaha, Neb., and Jaymie and wife Katy Byroad of Harris, Iowa; and great-grandchildren Olivia and Jackson Caughey and Travis Palmquist.

Lucile was preceded in death by her parents, husband Daniel, and sister Betty Pointer.